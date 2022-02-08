Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. 378,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,735,061. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36.

