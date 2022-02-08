Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stake Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1,096.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $2.895 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

