Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after acquiring an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.15. 5,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

