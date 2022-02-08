Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.84. Approximately 354,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 529,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.