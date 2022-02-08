Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39,252.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.61% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,484,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,007,000 after acquiring an additional 470,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,425,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,584,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $411.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

