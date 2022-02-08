Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRNS stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

