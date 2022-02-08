Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
VRNS stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.
In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.28.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
