Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.20.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.28.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

