VAULT (VAULT) Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $2,005.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00006279 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00049027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.40 or 0.07082414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,456.11 or 0.99881394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00052234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006372 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,223 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars.

