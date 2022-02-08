Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce sales of $150.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.70 million and the highest is $153.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $138.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $581.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $650.67 million, with estimates ranging from $635.00 million to $660.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 123,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

