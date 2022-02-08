Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.98. 824,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,221. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.26 and its 200-day moving average is $288.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $212.49 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

