Velas (VLX) Hits Market Cap of $664.14 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $664.14 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004122 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,258,156,682 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

