Verasity Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $136.03 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $134.81 million and $136.03 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

