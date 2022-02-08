Veritable L.P. Acquires 5,543 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $161.17 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.13. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.