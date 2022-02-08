Veritable L.P. Buys 888 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,068,000. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 708,683 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $170,870,000 after acquiring an additional 345,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $259.85 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.29 and its 200 day moving average is $249.45. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

