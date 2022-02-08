Veritable L.P. Has $7.01 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific stock opened at $241.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.89. The company has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.