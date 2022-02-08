Veritable L.P. Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

