Veritable L.P. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $192.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

