Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Veritiv accounts for about 0.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTV traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,028. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $158.99.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

