Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.40.

VZ traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,910,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

