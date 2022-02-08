Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.38) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VMUK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.57) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.57) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.57) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.11).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 202.35 ($2.74) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 156.70 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.99.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,190.21).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

