Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.38) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VMUK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.57) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.57) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.57) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.11).
Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 202.35 ($2.74) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 156.70 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.99.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
