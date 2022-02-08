Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

