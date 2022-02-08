Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03. DRDGOLD Limited has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

DRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

