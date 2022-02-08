Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,445,000 after buying an additional 247,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

