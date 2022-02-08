Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

SLR Investment Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.