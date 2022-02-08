Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1,845.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.21 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

