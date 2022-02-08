Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 18th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 36.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of VGI stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

