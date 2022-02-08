Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Visa has raised its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Visa stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.93. 13,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984,395. The firm has a market cap of $438.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.17 and a 200 day moving average of $221.35. Visa has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 80.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $200,803,000 after acquiring an additional 387,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

