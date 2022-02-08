Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VPG opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $432.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

