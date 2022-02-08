Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.56.

In other news, Director Robert M. Tarola acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $237,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

