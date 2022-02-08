VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 152.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 85,186.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 32.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 375.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.