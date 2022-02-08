VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.
