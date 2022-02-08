Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading Up 6.7%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) was up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 50,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,655,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,595,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,325,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

