Voya Investment Management LLC Has $89.09 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $89,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $515.89 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.