Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 36,229 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,229 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $77,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International stock opened at $192.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.03 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

