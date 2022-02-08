Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $69,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 706,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,900,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $114,701,000 after buying an additional 61,664 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

