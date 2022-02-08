W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,089,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,549,000 after acquiring an additional 64,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.64. 3,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,752. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

