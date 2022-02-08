W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.62.

WRB stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $91.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

