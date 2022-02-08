Wabash National’s (WNC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.