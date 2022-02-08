Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,316,000 after buying an additional 49,248 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,050,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $142.00. 352,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average of $127.87. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

