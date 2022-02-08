Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,483,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warner Music Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.