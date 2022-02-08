Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.72 and last traded at $37.82. Approximately 56,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,443,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

