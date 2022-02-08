Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.17 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Waste Management in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE WM opened at $145.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.38 and a 200-day moving average of $156.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.