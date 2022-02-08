Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.750-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Waters also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.83. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.33 and a 200-day moving average of $364.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $369.67.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

