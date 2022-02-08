Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,018 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

NYSE:XOM opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

