Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

