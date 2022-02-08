Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 171.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

