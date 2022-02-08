Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,342,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $402.10 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

