Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

PEP stock opened at $171.81 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day moving average is $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

