Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 94,880 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $632,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

