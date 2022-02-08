Wedbush Comments on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

BKU opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,976,000 after buying an additional 237,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after buying an additional 655,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after buying an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

