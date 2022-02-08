Wedbush Comments on GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

